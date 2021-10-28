JVC launches its first OLED TVs, with HDMI 2.1 support

OLED TVs are everywhere nowadays, but JVC has only just got into the game. It's just announced its first ever OLED TVs, but with some top-tier features, it seems like they were worth the wait.

JVC's VO9100 series OLED TVs offer HDMI 2.1 support, which means they bring some notable features to the table. First up is 4K120, which means you get 4K resolution images at the 120Hz refresh rate – it's the pinnacle of current TV tech.

The 55- and 65-inch sets also support ALLM (auto low-latency mode), which switches the TV to its gaming mode once it detects a games console is connected, and HDMI eARC, which provides higher quality sound.

HDR comes as standard, with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound is also onboard.

We're promised a "Linux-based" smart TV platform, with the usual array of apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Twitch and YouTube, but there's no mention of Disney+.

They can also be voice controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, though you'll need to connect an external device in order to do this.

JVC's OLED TVs will launch in most of Europe by November, though sadly not in the UK, the Nordics or France. There's also no word on prices yet.

