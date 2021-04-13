JBL launches retro-looking 4309 Studio Monitor bookshelf speakers

The JBL 4309 is a smaller version of the JBL 4349 and shares the same retro aesthetic. The compact speakers (they measure just over 41cm/16in tall) come equipped with a 1-inch compression driver teamed with a High-Definition Imaging horn and a 6.5-inch, cast frame pure-pulp cone woofer.

The crossover network features air-core inductors, cast wire-wound resistors and low-ESR metallized film capacitors, which JBL says optimise the performance of those drivers.

On the front panel, an ultra high-frequency tonal adjuster lets users tweak the sound to their preference, and the enclosure is braced with 3/4-inch thick walls incorporating a bass-reflex design with dual front-firing flared ports. On the back, you'll find twin sets of gold-plated binding posts suitable for single-ended or bi-wire/bi-amplified connections.

2021 marks JBL's 75th anniversary, and to help celebrate this milestone, the speaker baffles are presented in the brand’s iconic blue. The cabinet comes finished in a choice of walnut (with a blue cloth grille) or black walnut (with a black grille) satinwood veneers.

The JBL 4309 Studio Monitor will be available from June priced at $2000 a pair.

