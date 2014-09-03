If you're an owner of the Onkyo TX-NR636, TX-NR737 or TX-NR838 (pictured) network AV receivers, Dolby Atmos is soon to be on its way courtesy of a free firmware update scheduled for September 29th.

The firmware update will bring Dolby Atmos technology to the mid-range models before Onkyo launches its high-end TX-NR1030 and TX-NR3030 receivers, as well as the flagship PR-SC5530 AV controller, from mid-October.

Onkyo confirmed that its upcoming AV receivers, home cinema systems and speaker packages would come with Dolby Atmos support earlier this summer, with the firm among the first to market with Atmos-equipped products.

All of Onkyo's 2014 AV receivers and controllers from the mid-range upwards incorporate dual 32-bit processing engines that are designed to "decode, scale and calibrate" Dolby Atmos for "any home theatre configuration".

Spotify Connect integration

After you have taken advantage of the firmware update to get Dolby Atmos sound in your home, you could give it a test run by listening to your favourite tunes with your Spotify Premium subscription (though a Blu-ray would probably do a better job).

Onkyo has confirmed that selected 2014 wi-fi enabled network AV receivers, controllers and home-cinema-in-a-box packages will come with Spotify Connect integration, offering access to Spotify's extensive music library.

That firmware update mentioned above is set to bring Spotify Connect to the following devices:

• TX-NR535, TX-NR636, TX-NR737, TX-NR838, TX-NR1030, TX-NR3030 and T-RC660 AV receivers

• PR-SC5530 AV controller

• HT-S5700, HT-S7700/7705 and HT-S9700THX/9705THX home cinema packages

LS-T30 TV speaker system

With an apparent trend of TV manufacturers moving up in screen size, Onkyo has also unveiled its LS-T30 TV speaker system – a product that has been built to support sets weighing up to 60kg and measuring 70in in size.

The soundbase comprises four 6.5cm precision drivers and a down-firing 16cm subwoofer that outputs 25W of bass power, while four DTS Studio Sound modes have been customised by Onkyo with the LS-T30 very much in mind.

Listening modes include Surround, Stereo, Voice and Standard, while 48kHz Dolby Digital audio is supported by the system. And with Bluetooth 2.1 and EDR audio streaming, you can use it with your mobile device or PC.

