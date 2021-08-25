Hulu finally adds HDR to some of its original content

Subscribers to Hulu can now stream some of the service's original programmes and movies in high dynamic range with content available in HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices.

The feature was added without much fanfare other than an update on Hulu's support page, which explains that, as with Hulu’s 4K Ultra HD library, a corresponding badge will appear on the 'details' of any movie or TV series played on devices that support this feature.

At launch, Hulu’s HDR content can be viewed on Fire TV devices running Fire OS 7 or later; Apple TV 4K from Gen 5 onwards; HDR-compatible Roku TVs; HDR-compatible Vizio TVs and HDR-compatible Chromecast Ultra, though we expect this list to increase over time.

Most of the current HDR content appears to be from Hulu's comparatively limited library of original shows but includes prestige titles such as Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere.

HDR is arguably the most important TV technology of the last few years and increases contrast range to help deliver more detail in shadows and highlights. To watch films in HDR at home, you need both HDR content from a source, such as a streaming service and compatible hardware.

While Hulu is decidedly late to the HDR party, it is one of the few to support all three main HDR types joining Google, Roku and Paramount+ in not forcing customers to pick a side (or specific video streaming service) in the pursuit of better picture quality.

