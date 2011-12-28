The sales are on, so here's our pick of 10 of the best Blu-ray, DVD and box set offers to get you started.
Alien Anthology Box Set (6 discs) - Blu-ray - £14.95 - Zavvi
Green Lantern - Blu-ray - £9 - Asda Direct
Harry Potter: Complete 8 Film Collection (8 discs) - Blu-ray - £32.30 - HMV
Inception - Triple Play: Blu-ray, DVD, digital - £9.95 - Zavvi
Piranha 3D - 2D & 3D Blu-ray - £13.99 - Play
Scream 4 - Blu-ray - £5.49 - Amazon
Senna - Blu-ray - £13.99 - Amazon
Star Wars: Original Trilogy Box Set (3 discs) - Blu-ray - £33.69 - Amazon
Toy Story Box Set (3 discs) - Blu-ray - £14.95 - Zavvi
X-Men: First Class - DVD - £6.99 - Play
Stocks may be limited and prices subject to change. If you spot any more hot deals then let us know in the comments box below.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter