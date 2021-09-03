Hisense's L9G laser TV aims to raise the picture quality bar

If you want a high-end home cinema experience without taking out a second mortgage, the new Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV could be just the ticket.

It uses a 3000 Lumen ultra-short throw projector to throw out a 100- or 120-inch image. Hisense says the device's pure red, green and blue lasers "achieve 107% of the BT.2020 colour space", which is a bold claim indeed. The motion rate is said to be "ten times faster than OLED".

Assuming both of those statements are true, this laser TV's colour performance should be comparable with your local high-end cinema.

The L9G comes with either a 100-inch or 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Cinema screen that ensures good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. Those buying the 100-inch version to replace their main TV can opt for an ALR Daylight screen, which promises better results in bright surroundings.

Other features include support for HDR10 and HLG, 40W Dolby Atmos-capable speakers and an HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, meaning users can pass high bitrate sound through their home cinema set-up. Android TV provides access to a host of streaming apps including Prime Video, Disney Plus and HBO Max, while built-in Google Assistant lets you voice search for your favourite shows.

The 100-inch L9G is on sale now for $5500 (£4000, AU$7500) from US Hisense retailers including WorldWideStereo. The 120-inch version will hit the same stores in the "coming weeks", priced at $6000 (£4400, AU$8000).

Laser TVs are still a niche market, but Hisense says they're an "excellent option" for those who want the biggest screen possible without breaking the bank.

