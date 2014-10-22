Google Play Music product managers Brandon Bilinski and Elias Roman confirmed in a blog post that curated playlists – a feature of Songza – has been added to the updated Play Music app.

Songza offers playlists compiled by real people to match specific moods, times and activities; now Google Play Music has added the feature to make it "easier to find the right music for every mood".

Google Play Music's new-look Listen Now page

If you're a subscriber to Google Play Music, you will be given the option to "play music for a time of day, mood or activity". And the playlists – or stations – can be downloaded for offline listening.

Meanwhile, the updated Google Play Music comes with a redesigned Listen Now page to make it easier for you to discover new music – including cards for new releases and recommendations.

Activity-based station recommendations are not currently available in the UK, restricted to just US and Canadian subscribers at present. The new-look Listen Now page, however, is available.

