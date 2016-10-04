The Chromecast Ultra will go on sale this November for £69 and is the first 4K streamer to support both Dolby Vision and HDR.

The new Chromecast sports the same puck-shaped design as the Chromecast Audio (£30) and the latest Chromecast video streamer (£30), and comes with an attached HDMI cable.

As rumoured, the Ultra adds support for 4K Ultra HD content and promises to be the "fastest, most reliable" Chromecast device yet, for more stable streaming.

The Chromecast Ultra will stream HD or 4K video from Netflix, YouTube and Vudu (US-only) at launch.

Google also revealed it will be offering 4K films via Google Play Movies from November, boosting the amount of 4K content available.

