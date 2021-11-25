Get 12-months of Hulu for just $0.99 a month in this fantastic Black Friday streaming deal

Just because you're not in the market for big-budget electricals doesn't mean you can't take advantage of some great deals this Black Friday. Plenty of streaming services have started slashing their prices, but Hulu has gone one step further with not only one of the cheapest discount subscriptions around but one of the longest too.

Up until November 29th, new and eligible returning customers can sign up for 12 months of Hulu's ad-supported streaming tier for just $0.99 per month.

The Hulu Plan, which includes unlimited access to the entire Hulu streaming library, typically costs $7 per month – or $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and see you through to Black Friday 2022.

12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85 per cent) 12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85 per cent) With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and keep you entertained until Black Friday 2022.

The offer is available for new Hulu customers and returning customers who haven't signed up within the previous month. Users will be charged $0.99 month-to-month for 12 months until the 1-year promotional period expires, when the charge will rise to the regular price of $7/month. You can cancel any time during the 12 months, either by going on Hulu's website or giving the company a call.

Other than the occasional advert, subscribers to the Hulu Plan have access to the same great content as the more premium Hulu (no-ads) tier with up to six user-profiles and two users able to stream simultaneously.

Hulu has an extensive library of hit movies, originals such as Nicole Kidman's wellness retreat-based thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, Steve Martin's comedy-mystery Only Murders In The Building and noughties nostalgia docu-series The Curse Of Von Dutch alongside plenty of classic series including Cheers, Frasier, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and 30 Rock.

MORE

The best Black Friday home cinema deals

Best streaming services for movies and TV shows 2021

15 of the best movies on Netflix right now