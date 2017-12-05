Freeview Play grants users access to 70 channels (including 15 in HD), a seven-day roll-back EPG and the full suite of UK catch-up services: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and UKTV Play.

The service is already an integral part of the smart TV experience for brands like Panasonic, LG, Philips and Finlux, as well as for some Humax set-top boxes. And now it’s coming to select Sony models, from the HD-ready HDR 32in KDL32WE613BU to the 65in 4K HDR KD-65XE7003.

The full list of confirmed models is as follows: KDL32WE613BU, KDL40WE663BU, KDL43WE753BU, KDL49WE663BU, KDL49WE753BU, KD-43XE7003, KD-49XE7003, KD-55XE7003, KD-65XE7003, KD-55XE7073, KD-49XE7073, KD-43XE7073, KD-65XE7093, KD-55XE7093, KD-49XE7093,KD-43XE7093, KD-65XE7002, KD-55XE7002, KD-49XE7002 and KD-43XE7002.

The beady-eyed will notice this list doesn’t include Sony’s latest higher-ranging models, such as the KD-65A1 and XE93/XE94 and XE90 ranges, which run the rival YouView service instead… for now, anyway.

