Gone are those wretched days when Dolby Atmos was the next big thing in home cinema audio. The immersive surround sound technology now features on multiple Ultra HD Blu-rays, Sky and BT sports broadcasts and even some PC games. As of recently, it’s also on Netflix.

Not only is the content getting there but there's plenty of hardware to play it through too.

Most modern AV amps support it, plus some top-priced soundbars. We've even seen several Atmos-enabled packages crop up over the past few years – from Onkyo, Pioneer and KEF, to name a few.

Today, Focal is expanding that list with the launch of its Sib Evo 5.1.2 satellite-style speaker package.

Focal's Atmos satellites have both front- and upward-firing drivers

A 5.1.2 speaker configuration is the starting point for Dolby Atmos, adding two overhead channels to a standard 5.1 set-up. In Focal’s package, two Sib Evo Dolby Atmos speakers are designed to carry out this task.

Each of them has a front-firing 2cm soft dome tweeter and 13cm Polyflex driver, as well as a 10cm upward-firing driver on top, so that sound can bounce off a ceiling and towards your listening position to help create that overhead effect.

Completing the package are three standard Sib Evo Satellites (two for the rears, one for the centre speaker) and the 200-watt Cub Evo Subwoofer.

The satellites use push-button connections for wiring up to a home cinema receiver, and they can also be wall mounted.

Available from today, the Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 package costs £1100, but you can also buy a pair of Atmos-enabled satellites on their own for £450.

