Leaked iPhone XI images suggest camera and design upgrades

A comprehensive 360-degree 5K video rendering of both the upcoming iPhone XI and XI Max has been leaked by coupon and cashback site, CashKaro.

The glaringly obvious update in both models is the unique rear panel. Formed out of a single sheet of glass, it includes a square-ish camera 'bump' in the top-left corner as you look at the back of the phone. As you can see in the CashKaro image above, there are three - yes, three - camera lenses housed within that bump in a triangular layout.

The iPhone X and XS did of course feature a dual rear camera housed in the standard rectangle, but this new triple camera arrangement design is striking - and admittedly a little odd - by comparison.

Apple's eleventh iPhone series is expected to hit stores in mid-September, by which time further clues about the next Apple handsets will have no doubt leaked.

Naturally rumours regarding the Apple XI's specs are already circulating, with suggestions that Apple may commit to an all-OLED line-up. Currently, the cheapest model in the three-strong iPhone X series, the XR, has an LCD screen. Will these next generation of iPhones come with the Apple Pencil? Will they use a new processor? USB-C charging? Our eyes are peeled, our ears pricked...

