Fatman releases iTube high-end valve amps with bundled iPod docks

By News 

The new iTube 202 and iTube 302 valve amps are each bundled with a FatDock for wireless streaming

Fatman iTube 202 and FatDock

The FatDock enables wireless streaming from an iPod or iPhone to the amp, while the latter can of course also be used as part of a standard hi-fi system.

The 302's Class AB Push Pull design releases 30 watts per channel, while the Class A Single Ended 202 (pictured) fires 20 watts per speaker.

Round the back of the FatDock you'll find a 3.5mm input and a USB output, alongside the standard Apple docking connection, while a receiver, for connecting to your amp, and a remote are included, too.

The iTubes themselves have three pairs of RCA inputs, another 3.5mm input and a subwoofer out connection.

The Fatman iTube 202 and iTube 302 go on sale in the UK and Europe from April 2010 and will have suggested retail prices of £899 and £1149 respectively.

The above prices include the FatDock and a three year warranty.

