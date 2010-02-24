The FatDock enables wireless streaming from an iPod or iPhone to the amp, while the latter can of course also be used as part of a standard hi-fi system.

The 302's Class AB Push Pull design releases 30 watts per channel, while the Class A Single Ended 202 (pictured) fires 20 watts per speaker.

Round the back of the FatDock you'll find a 3.5mm input and a USB output, alongside the standard Apple docking connection, while a receiver, for connecting to your amp, and a remote are included, too.

The iTubes themselves have three pairs of RCA inputs, another 3.5mm input and a subwoofer out connection.

The Fatman iTube 202 and iTube 302 go on sale in the UK and Europe from April 2010 and will have suggested retail prices of £899 and £1149 respectively.



The above prices include the FatDock and a three year warranty.

