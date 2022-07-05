Epic TV deal sees up to $400 off Samsung's brand new S95B QD OLED

Samsung's new S95B QD-OLED TV is, surprisingly, on sale right now at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can pick up the 55-inch model for $1797 or the 65-inch model for $2600, saving $400 on either while supplies last. The S95B series just released earlier this month, so a sale of this caliber this fast is a great deal.

We reviewed the S95B and gave it five-stars in our review, calling its display spectacularly vibrant and dynamic with peerless viewing angles and excellent gaming support, too, so if you're in the market for a new TV, check out the brand new S95B from Samsung while you still can.

Samsung S95B: $2197 $1797 at Amazon

This new set offers up an amazing, vibrant picture with fantastic viewing angles and even better gaming, so if you need an excellent TV, look no further than the S95B. At $400 off, this new set is now a great deal.

QD-OLED technology is here, and while Sony's already wowed with its A95K QD-OLED set, Samsung basically invented the technology, and the S95B is the company's first major QD-OLED release. Luckily, this new set does not disappoint, successfully delivering on the promise of the deep blacks of OLED with the brightness of Quantum Dots.

Unsurprisingly, the S95B looks fantastic. The contrast of this set, in particular, wowed us, while its ultra-deep blacks paired with its exceptional brightness is another amazing combination that inevitably leads to a great viewing experience, regardless of what you're watching on the S95B. Not only does this TV look great, but it looks great from almost any angle, too, perfect for any space.

This set comes packed with familiar features like HDR, HDMI 2.1, Samsung's Tizen interface, voice assistant integration, and wi-fi and Bluetooth support, but it's got great latency for gaming and supports 4K/120Hz and VRR too, making it a great TV for a next-gen gaming console like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Regardless of what feature you're looking for, the S95B probably comes with it.

Samsung's QD-OLED tech does not disappoint, wowing with its fantastic image quality and solid set of features; however, it is an expensive set. Luckily, this deal from Amazon cuts the price down by a massive $400, making this new set with brand new tech not just a great TV that showcases a new type of display but also manages to be a solid deal at the same time.

If you're in the market for an excellent TV, check out the S95B.

