Amazing TV deal cuts $500 off Samsung's new S95B QD-OLED

One of Samsung's very latest flagship TVs, the S95B QD-OLED, is now on sale over at Best Buy for a meaty $500 off (opens in new tab) on the 65-inch model, bringing the price down from $2300 to just $1800 while supplies still last.

When we reviewed the S95B at What Hi-Fi?, we gave this stunning set five-stars in our official review and were impressed by its spectacularly vibrant display, peerless viewing angles, and superb gaming support. Put simply, if you're in the market for a new TV, the Samsung S95B is worth a look if you've got the cash.

Best Buy Samsung S95B QD-OLED deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung S95B: $2399 $1799 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

This high-tech set offers an amazing, vibrant picture with fantastic viewing angles and it's also great for gaming. In the market for a stunning premium TV? Look no further than the S95B, now with $500 off.

QD-OLED technology is here, and while Sony's already wowed with its A95K QD-OLED set, Samsung basically invented the technology, and the S95B is the company's first major QD-OLED release. Luckily, this new set does not disappoint, successfully delivering on the promise of the deep blacks of OLED with the brightness of Quantum Dots.

Unsurprisingly, the S95B looks fantastic. The contrast of this set, in particular, wowed us, while its ultra-deep blacks paired with its exceptional brightness is another amazing combination that inevitably leads to a great viewing experience, regardless of what you're watching on the S95B. Not only does this TV look great, but we think it looks great from almost any angle, too, perfect for any space.

This set comes packed with familiar features like HDR, HDMI 2.1, Samsung's Tizen interface, voice assistant integration, and wi-fi and Bluetooth support, but it boasts low latency for gaming and supports 4K/120Hz and VRR too, making it a great TV for a next-gen gaming console like PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Samsung's QD-OLED tech does not disappoint, and with a $500 saving, it makes the premium price tag a little more palatable. If you're in the market for an excellent TV, with cutting-edge tech, the S95B is one set we'd definitely consider.

