Sky has removed the Sky+HD service from its online store, replacing it with a cheaper Sky Q bundle.

There are now three tiers of Sky Q service: the cheapest costs £20 per month for 270 channels; the middle option is £32 per month for 300 channels and 4500 episodes of children’s shows; the most expensive costs £38 per month for 350 channels, a similar number of Sky Box Sets and the children's content.

To get the 1TB Sky Q box requires a one-off payment of £15, which goes up to £199 for 2TB of memory (and 4K compatibility, multiroom, and a touchpad remote).

Existing Sky+ HD boxes will still be supported but all new customers will now get a Sky Q box.

Sky has also introduced new split-screen features for sports fans: viewers can now watch two live streams side-by-side, or one live stream and a selection of "highlight video clips".

Pressing the red button will open the Sky Sports app on Sky Q and then viewers can choose to customise their streams with 'Match Choice' or 'Race Choice', or select 'Highlights' for pre-recorded video.

