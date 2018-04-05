Mention Elipson to anyone familiar with the French audio brand and they’re likely to conjure up images of its memorable Planet speakers. In fact, traditionally shaped speakers are also within the brand’s remit, along with subwoofers, turntables (such as the Omega 100 RIAA BT), its new Music Centre HD Black streaming system - and now headphones.

The In-Ear No.1s fall into the brand’s new ‘Nomad’ product category, joining a rather charmingly named Bluetooth speaker called Lenny. With the company claiming a 'comprehensive roadmap' of portable products, the category looks set to blossom over time.

A 90 minute charge delivers six hours of music playback (or 200 hours in standby mode), and multipoint technology allows two smartphones to be connected simultaneously.

The three-button in-line remote is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The aluminium-bodied buds have a magnetic exterior so they can be placed together to prevent tangles and be worn more easily around the neck. They are sweat- and dust-resistant to IP4 standard, with the flat rubber cable also 'weatherproof'.

The In-Ear No.1s come bundled with several bud sizes and a travel pouch, and are available in the UK from this month, priced £90.

Will they be able to do what other sub-£100 headphones launched in the last few years have failed to do: shift the three-time Product of the Year Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi from top spot? We’re as eager as anyone to find out.

MORE:

Best in-ear headphones 2018

Best headphones amplifiers

Audio Analogue launches £1599 AAphono preamp

Tidal comes to Cambridge streamers and Av receivers

Oppo ditches hi-fi and Blu-ray business