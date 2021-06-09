Early Prime Day deals: Up to 70% off Amazon Echo devices

Amazon Prime Day will celebrate seven years of savings on 21-22 June, but the online giant is about to drop a ton of early deals. Starting 13th June, Prime members will be able to save up to 70% off Echo devices and shop some tasty 2-for-1 offers.

Want Alexa with audio and video? The five-star Echo Show 5 (2019) smart display could be just the ticket. It's usually $90 but will be only $50 in the sale. That's a sweet 44% saving on a nifty box of tricks with a 5-inch touchscreen.

If you're on the lookout for a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds, it's worth noting that the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) will drop from $120 to $80. We haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, but at eighty bucks, they could be worth investigating.

You can score even bigger savings with Amazon's early 2-for-1 deals. So, buy an Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker for $50 and you'll get a second free with the code PDLUDOT. These five-star spheres are hugely popular, and with good reason. This is arguably best early Prime Day deal we've seen so far.

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display $90 $50 (SAVE 44%)

Want a five-star Alexa smart speaker with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. You can save $40 on the new Echo Show 5 as part of the early Prime Day deals.View Deal

2-for-1 Echo Dot (4th Gen) $100 $50 (SAVE $50)

Small but mighty, the latest Echo Dot (2020) is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home up and running. Get two for the price of one with the code PDLUDOT.View Deal

The full-blown Echo (4th Gen), which we praised for its "weighty sound" also gets a bulk discount. Normally $100 each, you'll be able to pick up two for just $120 with the code ECHOPRIME.

Last but not least, there's $40 off the Amazon entertainment bundle (not yet listed). This Prime Day deal gets you a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Luna Controller (for Amazon's new cloud gaming service) for just $74. The Luna Controller normally costs $70 on its own, so you're effectively getting a five-star Fire TV Stick for $4! Tempting.

Amazon says this year's two-day Prime Day sale will feature "more than 2 million deals globally – the most deals ever offered in the history of the shopping extravaganza."

And if the early-release Prime day deals – including up to 40% off Fire TVs – are anything to go by, we're in for some unmissable savings.

