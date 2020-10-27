Early Black Friday TV deal: save $1000 on Sony's 75-inch X950H

Looking for a big TV with a big discount? The stunning 75in Sony X950H 4K smart LED TV is down from $3,499.99 to just $2,398.00.

Amazon's early Black Friday deal wipes a whopping $1100 off the sticker price.

It's a showstopping price to match a showstopping TV. The X950H is from the top echelons of Sony's 2020 TV range and features state-of-the-art X-Motion picture processing and all your favourite streaming apps, from Hulu to HBO and beyond.

Click over to Amazon now and you'll get almost a third off the price.

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV $3499 $2398 at Amazon

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven at thanks to a huge $1100 discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.View Deal

While we've not reviewed the 75in X950H we recently awarded the smaller 49in X950H (known as the X9505 in Europe) five stars and praised its "punchy, rich picture performance" and "snappy user experience".

The 75in X950H supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Showtime, Hulu and Disney+ are all on board and you can use AirPlay 2 to stream Apple TV content from an iOS device to the X950H.

The 75in X950H model improves on the 49in model with Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio technology. There's Dolby Atmos too, so expect an immersive audio experience whether you're watching the Super Bowl of the latest streaming blockbuster.

For the price, you're getting a whole lot of TV from one of the biggest names in premium TV screens. It's rare to see $1100 off a high-end 2020 TV so best move fast on this one.

