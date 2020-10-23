Early Black Friday deal: save $50 on JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds

Amazon's Holiday Dash deals have only just started, but they've already thrown up a doozy on these wireless earbuds in the run-up to Black Friday. The JBL Live 300 TWS are now just $100 – a saving of $50.

JBL Live 300TWS $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon JBL's wireless earbuds are heavily discounted right now at Amazon. They come with a carry case that doubles as a charger and the deal applies to all four colour options: black, blue, purple and white.View Deal

The JBL Live 300TWS come with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for all your voice control needs, and a carry case that doubles as a portable charger.

While rival buds come with more sets of ear tips, JBL has nailed the shape and weight of the earpieces themselves, so you're unlikely to struggle to find a snug fit.

TalkThru and Ambient Aware modes come as standard, and they're sweat- and splash-proof for when you're outdoors. And 20 hours of battery (six from the buds, plus 14 from the case) should be long enough before you find a power socket.

There are better-sounding wireless earbuds around. But, at this price, if you're looking for a bargain that performs well, you've just found it.

