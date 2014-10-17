The new Focus XD range consists of the 200 standmounts (pictured centre) and 400 (pictured right) and 600 (pictured left) floorstanders. Each speaker has an integrated amplifier that has been adapted by DSP (Digital Signal Processing) to each speaker and driver. Because each driver has its own amplifier, the Focus XD speakers delivers 300W, 450W and 600W total output power respectively.

Dynaudio believes the majority of modern day music sources to be digital, therefore claiming the Focus XD to be the ideal companion. As a fully digital active speaker, it connects directly to the music source. The digital signal is sent to the digital amplifier in the speaker at 24-bit/192kHz and is converted into music at the last moment at the drivers.

Each speaker in the Focus XD range has direct, high-resolution-capable digital inputs as well as an RCA analogue input. Alternatively, the speaker can be connected to the Dynaudio Hub. The Hub has inputs for both analogue and digital sources and will send the signal wirelessly to the Focus XD speaker. Through this connection method, multi-room systems can be created.

A speaker position EQ allows users to adjust bass response and high frequencies in accordance with the room acoustics. The input sensitivity can also be adjusted with analogue music sources.

Knowing that high-end amplifier technology is only put to good use with appropriate drivers, Dynaudio has used Esotec+ woofers and tweeters in the Focus XD speakers. A combination of lightweight aluminium voice coils, specially developed MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) membrane, silk-fabric tweeter domes with precision coating, rear-vented drivers with low-resonance cast aluminium frames are all used within the Focus XD range.

The Dynaudio Focus XD speakers are built in Skanderborg, Denmark and are available in satin white or satin black finishes, as well as rosewood or walnut real wood veneers. The range will be available from late October with pricing as follows: 200XD, £4500; 400XD, £7250; 600XD, £8950

