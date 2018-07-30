Spanish company dottsaudio has raised well over 100 per cent of the money it needs to bring its dotts M wireless noise-cancelling 3D printed headphones to market, according to indiegogo.com.

Apart from the funding model, there are a number of other intriguing apects to the dotts M design.

The company is claiming 40 hours of battery life from a single charge, wireless aptX HD connectivity via Bluetooth 4.2 and voice control via Google Assistant, Siri or Cortana. The headphones are customisable (in- or a pair of on-ear options are available, and along with numerous colour choices there are more than 600 possible permutations), and all major controls are positioned on an earcup touch-panel.

The headband is made from a sustainable (but unspecified) material, one strong enough (the company claims) to be "virtually impossible to break" and able to "withstand the strength of a car without breaking". It certainly looks very flexible in dottsaudio's promotional video.

Back the indiegogo campaign in the next few weeks and a pair of dotts M can be yours for €109. Drag your heels and you're looking at €180.

