Don't wait for Prime Day TV deals: Best Buy delivers TCL 4K bargain

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching but if you're in the market for a big screen TV, this Best Buy deal is seriously tempting. Best Buy has slashed the 50-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Android TV to a crazy-low $279.99.

The 50-inch HDR set (model: 50S434) was a very reasonable $350, but it's currently available with an extra $70 off.

TCL 50in Class 4 Series Android TV $350 $279.99

Looking for a big screen on a budget? This 4K HDR TV sports an intuitive Android TV interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast. Save an extra $70 off at Best Buy today.View Deal

We haven't reviewed this particular model so can't guarantee its picture quality but we are familiar with TCL's nicely-priced budget TVs. Indeed, Best Buy customers rate this TV 4.6/5, which suggests the company has done a decent job with the 50S434.

Looking at the specs, it's easy to see the appeal. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD HDR picture (four times the quality of Full HD) this model runs Google's slick Android TV operating system.

What does that mean? Built-in access to almost every top video streaming app in the US, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Disney+, HBO Max, You Tube TV and Google Play Movies & TV.

You also get Google Assistant, so you can control TV settings and play, pause or adjust volume using voice commands. There's Chromecast, too, which lets you easily cast video from your Android/iOS device to your Android TV.

Obviously you'll need to accept a few compromises. This model supports HDR 10 rather than Dolby Vision, the highest quality HDR format. And remember, this is an LED panel so it it won't compare with the very best OLED TVs. Still, at under $300, it looks like TCL has knocked this one out of the park.

