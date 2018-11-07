Denon’s new AH-D9200 flagship headphones boast bamboo finish

We were lucky enough to get a sneak preview of Denon’s flagship headphones in the summer - and now they’re available to buy.

Sitting above the AH-D5200s (£549) and four-star AH-D7200s (£699), the AH-D9200s (£1399) are the reference over-ears in the brand’s high-end ‘Wood Series’ range.

Hand-built in Denon’s Shirakawa Audio Works facility in Japan, they boast striking ear cups made out of Japanese bamboo. Denon says bamboo was chosen for its warm, self-dampening acoustic properties, and the unique patterning of the material means no two pairs of the AH-D9200s are exactly the same.

That’s joined by diecast aluminium headband, leather details and memory foam earpads - all of which can be kept safe from harm by the supplied hard case.

Inside the housing are Denon’s patented 50mm FreeEdge drivers, which are mounted in resin baffles and powered by magnets made from a neodymium, iron and boron alloy to help keep sound quality reproduction high and distortion to a minimum.

The AH-D9200s come with two detachable cables – a 3m 6.3mm cable for home listening, and 1.3m 3.5mm wire for use with portable devices – and are available now for £1399.

