The revised Denon HEOS 1 (£199), 3 (£249), 5 (£349) and 7 (£499) wireless speakers will support uncompressed WAV, ALAC (Apple Lossless) and FLAC music files up to 24-bit/192kHz over a wireless network or via USB. The HEOS Link preamp and stereo Amp also get the Bluetooth and hi-res audio upgrade.

"We are pleased to introduce this new upgrade to our HEOS platform that brings high-resolution audio playback, built-in Bluetooth and a significant increase in processing power that will intensify performance and support new features that we can't wait to bring to the HEOS family," says Brendon Stead, senior vice president of product development at Denon.

Denon HEOS 7 (HS2) wireless speaker

Denon HEOS Link amplifier

A future upgrade will bring DSD (Direct Stream Digital) and AIFF support. The new models incorporate an ARM A9 1.25GHz processor with 512MB of flash memory combined with 256MB of RAM to handle hi-res audio playback.

As before, all HEOS products can be controlled using the free HEOS app for iOS and Android. And there's support for Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Soundcloud and TuneIn radio.

In addition, the HEOS HS2 products will be compatible with the first-generation models, so users can add them to an existing HEOS multi-room system.

