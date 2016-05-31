All three versions are equipped with Dolby Atmos, and a free DTS:X update is due later in 2016. After the update, owners will also be able to deploy Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X upmixers to create 3D sound from legacy Dolby or DTS soundtracks.

Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect compatibility are standard across the range, and there's support for high-resolution audio files including FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, WAV and DSD (up to 5.6MHz).

Video is equally well catered for, with the latest HDMI 2.0a spec, as well as HDCP 2.2 on all inputs, required to handle copy-protected 4K Ultra HD content.

We are testing the Denon AVR-X2300W right now

All three are 7.2-channel amps with power ratings of 145W, 150W and 180W respectively. The AVR-X1300W can deliver Atmos in a 5.1.2 configuration and has six HDMI inputs.

Additional features on the AVR-X2300W include upgraded sound tuning, eight HDMI inputs, advanced video processing with 4K upscaling for HDMI sources plus ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) video calibration. And the top-of-the-range AVR-X330W gets analogue-to-HDMI conversion, advanced multi-room options, a 7.2 channel preout and RS232 control.

There's plenty of connectivity, even on the entry-level AVR-X1300W

An upgraded version of Denon's AVR remote app is available for iOS and Android devices as well as the Kindle Fire.

The Denon AVR-X1300W and X2300W are available now, with the X3300W due to arrive in August. We already have the AVR-X2300W in our test rooms and will publish the official review online later this week.

