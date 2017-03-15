Denon's HEOS wireless music range is getting two new products in the UK, the HEOS Bar soundbar and HEOS Subwoofer.

The HEOS Bar plays nice with streaming services like Spotify, Tidal and internet radio, so you won't need locally-stored music in order to get the party started. Of course if you do have a killer playlist on your phone, you can beam it to the Bar wirelessly over Bluetooth.

While it can work as a music speaker, its primary purpose is to enhance your TV's audio. Its three-channel design is suitable for screens over 50 inches, and can be placed on a shelf or wall-mounted. Its nine high-performance drivers arranged in a 45-degree configuration should spread sound around the room.

Virtual surround sound comes courtesy of the same DSP tech found in Denon's AVRs, giving the impression that you're surrounded by a 5.1 set-up.

Four 4K-compatible HDMI 2.0a ports mean you can hook it up to a games console, Sky Q Box, 4K Blu-ray player and computer, for example, all at the same time.

Unlike the Sonos Playbar or Playbase, you can benefit from Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio processing.

The HEOS Subwoofer, meanwhile, adds some rumble to your set-up. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally, so it'll fit around your system rather than the other way around.

Inside, two custom-made drive units combine with Class D amplification to provide plenty of bass. It too has DSP for optimising the sound for each HEOS configuration, plus it gives you more detailed settings if you fancy having a tinker.

Both devices can be set up using the HEOS app.

Both hit the shops in April. The HEOS Bar will cost £849, and the HEOS Subwoofer £599. That is provided the Sonos vs. Denon HEOS lawsuit doesn't throw-up any issues...

