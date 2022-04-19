Dali set to reveal flagship Kore speaker at High End Munich show next month

With High End Munich set to go ahead for the first time in three years next month, the biggest annual hi-fi event in Europe is bound to come back with a bang and have plenty in store for us as far as product launches go. And we already know one to look out for – an all-new flagship speaker from Dali.

The Danish brand has invited What Hi-Fi? to the world premiere of its Kore (spelled as such in typical Dali fashion) speaker on Thursday 19th May, the first day of the three-day show. 29 days and counting...

Dali is understandably keeping tight-lipped on details of its range-topper until the official unveiling, but its teaser is suitably teasing, stating that this "powerhouse" of a speaker "incorporates new Dali technologies and sets new standards for loudspeaker design, high fidelity and performance".

Currently, the pinnacle of Dali's offering is the Epicon 8 floorstander, followed by three other models in the Epicon range. Whether or not Kore will be a standalone floorstander or a range of speakers, and a replacement for Epicon or a rung above it, is yet to be confirmed, but either way, we're intrigued to hear how far the apex of Dali's engineering talent has come in the past decade.

The 2012-released Epicons wholeheartedly impressed: the Epicon 8 were "engaging and exciting, and deliver[ed] dramatic sound of huge scale", while we found the Epicon 2 to be even more competitive in their respective field. Considering Dali's choice word for the Kore is "powerhouse", we're expecting a similarly muscular, enthusiastic character from this new flagship.

While the spotlight will undoubtedly be shining brightest on the Kore model(s), Dali will also be using May's Munich show to demonstrate the BluOS-powered Equi active wireless surround system it announced late last year.



Visitors to High End Munich 2022 should probably have Dali on their radar, then.

