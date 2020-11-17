Dali Opticon MK2 speakers are thorough overhauls of the originals

Just over five years after introducing its Opticon speakers, Dali has updated the mid-range series with both new technologies and a refreshed aesthetic.

The new Opticon MK2 range, which sits above the Danish firm's Spektor, Zensor and Oberon lines, comprises the Opticon 1 MK2 (£599 per pair) and Opticon 2 MK2 standmounts (£899 per pair); the Opticon 6 MK2 (£1499 per pair) and Opticon 8 MK2 (£2599 per pair) floorstanders; the Opticon VOKAL MK2 centre speaker (£599 each); and the Opticon LCR MK2 on-wall speaker (£599 each).

(Image credit: Dali)

Each of the six models debut a new 29mm soft dome tweeter surrounded by a new die-cast aluminium faceplate derived from Dali's higher-ranging, active Callisto series. Save for the Opticon 1 and 2 models, they marry that soft dome tweeter with a 17mm x 45mm ribbon tweeter, their hybrid system design configured so that the ribbon element begins to contribute from 10kHz upwards (where the response of the soft dome element is beginning to fall away and become more directional) and extend the response towards 30kHz.

The range's mid/bass drivers, meanwhile, feature technology from the company's flagship Epicon series. Their newly developed diaphragms are made from a mix of paper and wood fibre, promising minimal break-up resonance (and, of course, contributing to their distinctive colour), while the use of Dali's trademark SMC (Soft Magnet Compound) magnet system is onboard to reduce distortion.

(Image credit: Dali)

On the two standmounts and two floorstanders are new Dual Flare reflex ports, too, with carefully specified entry and exit flares designed to minimise turbulence at the airflow rate expected from the port diameter and tuning frequency, and thus ensure a smooth airflow through the speaker.

Lastly, with new drivers and ports comes a redesigned crossover with supposedly higher-quality components.

The Dali Opticon MK2 range is available now in three new finishes: Satin White, Satin Black and Tobacco Oak (although the white finish isn't an option for the Opticon 8 MK2).

MORE:

Read our Dali reviews

Dali's Oberon Cs are its most affordable all-in-one active speakers yet

Best speakers 2020: budget to premium stereo speakers

Best Black Friday speaker deals 2020