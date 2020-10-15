Dali's Oberon Cs are its most affordable all-in-one active speakers yet

Having launched active versions of its high-end Rubicon and mid-range Callisto speakers in recent years, Dali has now given its entry-level Oberon speakers the all-in-one treatment too. The Oberon C marks the company’s most affordable all-in-one active speaker series and sits below the Rubicon C and Callisto C ranges.

Like its C companions, the Oberon 1 C standmounts, Oberon 7 C floorstanders and Oberon On-Wall C combine speaker technology and amplification in their traditional stereo speaker chassis boxes, working wirelessly with the new Dali Sound Hub Compact streaming preamp to create an all-in-one wireless hi-fi system.

All three speakers are based on their original passive variants, meaning they also pair wood fibre Soft Magnetic Compound-based woofers (one 5.25in cone in each the Oberon 1 C and Oberon On-Wall C, two 7in cones in the Oberon 7 C) with 29mm soft dome tweeters.

(Image credit: Dali)

Considering the passive Oberon range has two 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards and a number of five-star reviews to its name, our expectations of the Oberon Cs are high. The successful transition of passive to active in the Rubicon and Callisto ranges bodes well for its execution in the Oberons, too.

The Sound Hub Compact – a tweaked version of the one offered with the Rubon C and Callisto C speakers – offers various inputs: two opticals, a HDMI and a pair of stereo RCAs. And it sends any connected source's music up to 24-bit/96kHz to the speakers over the 5.2GHz or 5.8GHz wireless bands.

(Image credit: Dali)

Unlike the standard Sound Hub, the compact variant doesn't accommodate the BluOS streaming platform for access to networked libraries and music services, instead offering aptX HD Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

So, prices. With the Sound Hub Compact, the Oberon 1 C, Oberon 7 C and Oberon On-Wall C cost £1199, £1799 and £1399 respectively. Each is available now in Black Ash, Dark Walnut, Light Oak, or White finishes.

