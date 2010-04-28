The company says the system features 'the world's most competitively priced and smallest THX Ultra 2 floorstanders', and that the set-up offers 'high-end home cinema at a fraction of the usual cost.'



The TX-T2SE floorstanders use an updated version of Crystal's 'free air' tweeter, mounting the 25mm silk-dome driver in its own spherical enclosure on top of the main cabinet. This enclosure can be rotated to aim it at the listening position.



Two 16.5cm Kevlar/fibre weave drivers are mounted in their own, ported enclosures, and the cabinet is braced at critical points for superior rigidity. The speaker is also designed to be easy to drive, thanks to 91dB/W/m sensitivity.



Complementing the main left/right speakers are the THX-Center and THX-D bipole rears, both of which carry THX Select certification, and the system is completed with a THX Select active subwoofer using a 30.5cm treated paper cone driven by a 200W amp.



The package is available in black ash or gloss black finishes.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter