We spotted a couple of neat little products from Alpha Design Labs by Furutech here at CES 2012.

First up is the Esprit DAC and digital preamp, described as a "faster, more luxurious GT version" of the Award-winning Furutech ADL GT40. It costs €900.

It's a compact DAC/preamp/headphone amp that can also record and play back from hard disk in analogue and digital.

Fitted with 24-bit/192kHz Wolfson WM8716 DACs, it also has USB, optical, coaxial and a pair of line-level inputs for connecting any device in your system.

Also new from Furutech is the portable Stride headphone amplifier. It's smaller than the existing Cruise, but has the same aluminium casework design and comes in silver or black for €360.

It runs on USB power or a mains adapter that recharges the battery. Features include a gold-plated 3.5mm analogue input and USB digital input.

