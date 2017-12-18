While the Yoyo (S) and Yoyo (M) – the smallest and middle-sized model in Cambridge's three-strong Yoyo wireless speaker range respectively – arrived (and fared well) earlier this year, it’s taken some time for the big daddy to join them.

The Yoyo (L), which will finally be available in January 2018 (for £350) is an all-in-one system with built-in Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth (with NFC).

That means network streaming from the likes of Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and TuneIn Radio, as well as offline streaming from any Bluetooth-toting source.

Unlike its siblings, it's not portable. Instead the mains-powered unit will serve as the main hub for your home's music, and the inclusion of HDMI ARC (audio return channel) plus optical and aux inputs means you can hook it up to your TV as well.

The wraparound woolly cover - courtesy of British weavers Marton Mills, and available in dark or light grey – hides a full-range driver and subwoofer on the front and sides, each with its own amplification.

The Cambridge Yoyo (L) will be pitched against our current Award winner soon after we've rolled back into the office next year.

