Cambridge Audio says it has employed 50 years' of hi-fi expertise to combine high quality sound, ease of use and style into its brand new range of Bluetooth wireless speakers.

The Yoyo range comprises the (S), (M) and (L) speakers, all of which use high performance, low distortion amplifiers and DSP, high quality drive units, and rigid and inert enclosures. Cambridge claims each component has been selected by its engineers to "deliver the best possible performance from your digital music".

Combining sound with lifestyle aesthetics, all speakers in the Yoyo range are clothed in stylish 'acoustically transparent' fabric made exclusively by British weavers Marton Mills in Otley. There are a variety of finishes available, such as light grey, dark grey, blue, and green, and the 100 per cent wool fabric is specially treated to keep it resistant from water, dirt and shrinking.

The Yoyo (S) is the smallest of the range. It's a single portable wireless speaker with 14 hours of battery life. The compact speaker houses a pair of full range drivers, a subwoofer and a passive bass radiator.

In the middle sits the Yoyo (M), a pair of completely wireless and active stereo speakers (above) with an impressive battery life of 24 hours. It aims to deliver a wider and more accurate stereo image, and are designed to be used as left/right channel speakers. Each speaker has one full range driver and a subwoofer inside.

Both Yoyo models feature Bluetooth streaming, aux in, USB charging on the go, speakerphone functionality, battery charge indication and gesture controls.

At the top of the range sits the Yoyo (L), an all-in-one system with Google Cast, Spotify Connect, internet radio and Bluetooth streaming. It's not portable; instead it will serve as the main hub for your home's music, and the inclusion of HDMI ARC (audio return channel) and optical inputs means you can hook it up to your TV as well. There's a full range driver and a subwoofer on three sides of the unit, each with its own amplification.

The Yoyo (S) and the Yoyo (M) cost £150 and £300 respectively, and both models will be available from October in John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Cambridge Audio online.

The Yoyo (L) is priced at £350 and will be available from January 2017 onwards.

