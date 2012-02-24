Not surprisingly, media network players are all the rage here at the Bristol Show. We've already seen the Chord Index and Naim's new high-end NDS.

Now Primare is joining the bandwagon with the launch of its £999 media streaming board, which can be added to the I32 integrated stereo amp (£2200) or the Pre32/A34.2 pre/power combo (£2000/£2100).

The optional board brings wi-fi and LAN streaming to the amps, along with DAB+, FM and internet radio. It can also handle gapless playback. There's a range of additional digital inputs for connecting other devices.

Primare is in the process of developing both iOS and Android apps to control the media streamer, and these should be available within the next month.

