Braun Audio revives classic LE speakers at IFA 2019

As we reported back in July, Braun Audio is bringing back its famous LE speaker range after a 28 year absence. Full details have now been released at IFA in Berlin where the new models are making their world debut this week.

There are three models in the range: the £1099/$1199 LE01, £749/$799 LE02 and £349/$379 LE03. They go on sale, in black or white, from October.

Technical highlights include the use of bespoke DSP (digital signal processing), Balanced Mode Radiators (BMRs) and custom designed, low-profile aluminium woofers combined with customised passive bass radiators.

All three speakers can be used as part of a multi-room set-up, or can be paired for stereo playback when used in the vertical position. If used in horizontal mode, the Braun LE01 and LE02 work as integrated stereo speakers.

Braun Audio LE01 costs £1099/$1199 (Image credit: Braun Audio)

Each speaker has built-in Class-D amplification, switching power supplies and placement EQ settings that can be adjusted using the Braun Audio iOS or Android app. Google Assistant voice control is also built in, but this can be switched off using the dedicated privacy button.

Multiple streaming services are supported by Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2, wi-fi and Bluetooth v4.2 is standard across the range, and all three models can handle 96kHz/24-bit HD audio streaming. If you want a physical connection for another device, there's a 3.5mm aux input. There's also an ethernet port for hard wiring the speakers to your home network.

We look forward to testing the new Braun LE range soon.

