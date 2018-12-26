Boxing Day sales: Save even more on these five-star Q Acoustics speakers

If you skipped the Black Friday sales and waited for the Boxing Day sales for even more reduced prices – smart move.

Because these brilliant, five-star Q Acoustics speakers have had their prices slashed even further. You can now pick up the 3010i for £169 (down from £199) while the bigger 3020i has had a £60 reduction at £189 (formerly £249).

Both are Q Acoustics' latest generation of budget speakers, snagging five-star accolades when we tested them earlier this year due to their energetic and refined sound, sweeping dynamics, rich bass and likeable balance.

That reduced pricing is available for all four finishes of each speaker pair: Arctic White, Carbon Black, English Walnut, and Graphite Grey.

You can also save £30 off the previous generation Q Acoustics 3020s, which are now on sale for £119 (formerly £149). The newer 3020is are an improvement, sure, but these former 2015 Award-winners retain that engaging, unfussy character we like so much.

Want a bigger speaker with a bigger saving? The punchy, large-scaled Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders are also on sale for £499 (down from £649) in all four finishes mentioned above.

And finally, why not kit your home out with a 2018 Product of the Year winner? The Q Acoustics 3050i Cinema Pack 5.1 speaker package is now down to £1199 – that's a big £146 saving on a fantastic, incredibly musical surround package.

