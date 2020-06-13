Bowers & Wilkins set to be acquired by Sound United [updated]

This story has been updated to include Bowers & Wilkins' response to Sound United's earlier announcement regarding its intention to acquire the British speaker brand.

Big hi-fi news reached us this morning: Sound United announced it had entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire Bowers & Wilkins. However, the British speaker brand has since responded, shedding more light on the situation by stating that negotiations with Sound United have begun "to explore a possible combined future".

In a brief statement that reached us overnight, Sound United - a portfolio company of a US-based private equity firm who already owns Boston Acoustics, Classé, Definitive Technology, Denon, HEOS, Marantz and Polk Audio - announced its intention to acquire arguably the biggest name in British hi-fi. Sound United "today announced it entered into a preliminary letter of intent to acquire Bowers & Wilkins," it read. Kevin Duffy, CEO at Sound United, commented: "B&W is a transformative brand and we look forward to the opportunity to finalize the transaction."

Bowers & Wilkins' response this morning instead emphasises that discussions are under way "to explore opportunities for the two businesses to combine".

According to Geoff Edwards, CEO of Bowers & Wilkins, “discussions between Bowers & Wilkins and Sound United are at an early stage with a view to consolidating our premium brands into a new group offering even better consumer opportunities. If our discussions are successful, combining Bowers & Wilkins’ engineering and manufacturing expertise in the premium category with the breadth of resources and capability of Sound United could certainly be a transformative step for both brands. It would allow the Bowers & Wilkins team even greater opportunities to focus on what we do best – building the industry’s finest loudspeakers.”

The statement concludes by saying that, should the two brands decide to move forward, Sound United would acquire all worldwide third-party distribution and licensing agreements under which Bowers & Wilkins premium audio products are currently sold. This does not affect any of the existing Bowers & Wilkins product portfolio or any of the products Bowers & Wilkins currently distributes or current global operations.

Earlier this year, B&W confirmed a restructuring following the departure of their CEO and the souring of the relationship with Eva Automation, a Silicon Valley start-up that had acquired the brand back in 2016. Eva Automation had driven the launch of B&W Formation, the company's first multi-room wireless system, with rumours subsequently swirling around the success or otherwise of the likes of the B&W Formation Duo.

Sound United's statement suggested it would be a new investor to take the venerable British audio company forward, however it now seems unclear whether this will be, if anything, an acquisition or partnership. Discussions are ongoing. More details as and when we get them.

