Bowers & Wilkins CEO resigns, restructuring expert appointed

By

Gideon Yu, who headed-up the recent Eva Automation, has resigned from his role at B&W, along with the recently-appointed CEO

Gideon Yu, the ex-Facebook CFO who led Eva Automation's shock acquisition of B&W in 2016, has left Bowers & Wilkins, according to company filings. Gregory Lee, who was made CEO at the end of 2019, also appears to have resigned from that role.

David Duggins has been appointed as a director of B&W Group. Duggins describes himself as a, "restructuring professional available for Board or Advisory roles in companies undergoing restructuring, re-financing or sale". 

Yu and his Silicon Valley start-up, Eva Automation, were widely seen as the final piece in the jigsaw for the completion and launch of B&W's Formation wireless range, with the company helping to push the high-end system over the line following the surprise acquisition. 

At the time of the takeover, Yu said: "Bowers & Wilkins brings an incredible brand, experienced and well respected team and commitment to making high-end audio equipment of unmatched quality. We at Eva share their same product vision and passion for home entertainment and look forward to creating fantastic home AV experiences together as one combined company." The company’s website claimed it was in the business of "reimagining the audio/video experience by making products that will change how people interact and think about the home". 

A full range of B&W Formation products was launched in April last year – and we've been big fans, giving glowing reviews to the Formation Duo, Formation Wedge and Formation Flex

Now it seems changes are afoot. We've reached out to Bowers & Wilkins for more details and will update our story as and when we receive a response.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • manicm 24 February 2020 17:54
    Charging a few thousand pounds for a wireless speaker system and then expecting the customer to still fork out a few hundred pounds annually for Roon to be able to operate it fully is just folly of the highest order. I love B&W speakers but this is outrageous.

    Naim, Denon, Sonos etc supply great apps, so if B&W want to play in this game they better pull finger.
    Reply
  • Nautilus 800 24 February 2020 19:50
    Hardly suprising, eva have ripped B&W apart with most of their long serving employees gone and now tens of millions in debt, I would Imagine most of the people there will be glad to see the back of them.
    Reply
  • ExZep 24 February 2020 21:50
    Didn't happen soon enough, Eva destroyed some great people's careers. Hope the rest can rebuild and get the company back to where it should have been.
    Reply
  • Steve B 24 February 2020 21:53
    I have been extremely pleased with my B & W speakers, zeppelin and headphones.However I would question the pricing of the formation range compared to others in the same market. Also the P7 headphones. Why make them so they can’t function without battery power even when wired. I always like to know I have a back up if there is a battery issue. I think some focus has been lost on being in tune with the majority of customers.
    Reply