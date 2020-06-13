Bowers & Wilkins set to be acquired by Sound United

Big hi-fi news this morning, as word reaches us that Sound United has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire Bowers & Wilkins.

Sound United is a portfolio company of a US-based private equity firm, and already owns Boston Acoustics, Classé, Definitive Technology, Denon, HEOS, Marantz and Polk Audio. Now, in a brief statement, it seems set to add arguably the biggest name in British hi-fi.

Kevin Duffy, CEO at Sound United, said: “Over the course of five decades Bowers & Wilkins built one of the most prestigious brands in the global speaker market with industry-leading acoustical engineering, iconic design and marketing. B&W is a transformative brand and we look forward to the opportunity to finalize the transaction. This reflects Sound United’s unwavering focus to achieve its mission of bringing joy to the world through sound."

Earlier this year, B&W confirmed a restructuring following the departure of their CEO and the souring of the relationship with Eva Automation, a Silicon Valley start-up that had acquired the brand back in 2016.

Eva Automation had driven the launch of B&W Formation, the company's first multi-room wireless system, with rumours subsequently swirling around the success or otherwise of the likes of the B&W Formation Duo. Now it seems a new investor will have to take the venerable British audio company forward.

The proposed transaction is said to be subject to ongoing discussions - more details as and when we get them.

