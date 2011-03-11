AV furniture specialist Blok has unveiled a new range of premium hi-fi and home cinema kit racks, designed to accommodate "the largest and heaviest equipment".

The Blok Pro-Stax range was inspired by the existing Stax range, but there the similarity ends, its maker claims.

The Pro-Stax range is deeper, wider and has extra-strong 15mm toughened safety glass shelving which can take up to 100Kg. Internal width is 50.5cm, and the lower shelf gap is 35cm high, with a depth of 52cm.

Sound isolating rubber washers separate each shelf, and M6 threaded acoustic spikes can be filled to replace the standard floor height adjusters.

Pro-Stax is avialable in walnut or oak real-wood veneer finishes, with either black or etched 15mm glass shelves conforming to BS6062A.

The standard Pro-Stax 400 has four shelves and costs £400; the Pro-Stax 500 has five shelves and costs £500. Both are available from www.blokdirect.com.

