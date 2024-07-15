This minimal and modular hi-fi rack could be the stable support your system needs

If you're a long-time reader of What Hi-Fi?, you know we always recommend placing hi-fi – such as turntables, CD players and amplifiers – on dedicated hi-fi racks to give your products a stable support so you get the most performance out of your system.

It's not every day we have cause to celebrate a new hi-fi rack range, but that's exactly what we're doing here. Blok has been around the proverbial block for many years (we last reviewed a Blok rack in 2011), but the company has recently been acquired by the Monitor Audio Group and the first range of furniture under its wing is the Blok Stax 2G.

The new range is available in three combinations of finishes for the shelf and supports: natural ash plywood shelf with white satin for the supports; black ash plywood shelf with natural (dark) wood supports; and black glass shelf with high gloss black supports. The range is modular to suit your system's requirements, consisting of shelves in three different heights, a shelf base and an "LP" version for storing your records.

(Image credit: Future)

Blok says the shelves and supports are designed to offer "optimal isolation" for your hi-fi system from resonances and you can further fill the structure with inert acoustic material to achieve even more damping and reduction of unwanted vibrations where needed.

Designed in the brand's headquarters in Rayleigh, Essex, the Stax 2G range has been developed to be as simple as possible to assemble, with hidden fixings and concealed rubber bungs that sit flush with the material of the supports, which in turn carry the weight of the shelves. There are silicon isolation pads between each shelf to further offer greater absorption of unwanted resonances and vibrations carried through the shelves that might affect your hi-fi set-up's performance. The feet are adjustable and you get the option of spikes or rubber feet.

(Image credit: Future)

The Blok Stax 2G range is available from today, with prices starting at £225 per shelf, while the base costs £275. We have a review sample of this new hi-fi rack range in our test rooms that we'll be putting through the full review process in due course.

Full pricing is below:

Stax 2G Shelf Base: £275| $375 | €350

Stax 2G Shelf 120: £225 | $325 | €285

Stax 2G Shelf 170: £250 | $350 | €300

Stax 2G Shelf 220: £275 | $375 | €350

Stax 2G Shelf LP: £300 | $425 | €375

Stax 2G 3 Shelf Collection: £775 | $1,075 | €950 per collection (consists of 1 x Shelf Base, 2 x Shelf 170)

Stax 2G 4 Shelf Collection: £1,050 | $1,450 | €1,300 per collection (consists of 1 x Shelf Base, 2 x Shelf 170, 1 x Shelf 220)

