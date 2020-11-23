Black Friday Roku deal: Streambar drops to new low price of $99

The all-new Roku Streambar is getting the Black Friday treatment. Amazon has just cut the price of the all-in-one soundbar with 4K streaming smarts from $130 to $99. That's a stunning price drop considering the Roku Streambar has only been on sale for a few weeks.

In our review, we said the Roku Streambar delivered "direct, well-projected sound" and had a "great feature list". It's fantastic bang for buck value and we wholeheartedly recommend it.

Black Friday Roku deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 $99 at Amazon

Staying true to form, Roku's new product is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged in to your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss – only this one has sound at its core with its soundbar form. At just $99, it's a great way to level up your TV's sound.View Deal

The Roku Streambar is billed as "a two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it's small enough to fit under any TV.

Under the sleek hood, there's a 1.9-in full-range quad driver setup, with two speakers angled forward and two angled outward for a more immersive sound experience.

You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI port. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth – so you can also stream music from your phone to it.

The Roku TV platform offers access to several subscription services, including but not limited to Amazon Video, BBC Sounds, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Now TV, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, HBO Go/Now, CBS All Access and WatchESPN. Roku also provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes courtesy of its (free) Roku Channel.

