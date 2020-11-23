Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal: small but mighty Sony SRS-XB12 now only $33

Bluetooth speakers are great for parties. But depending on where in the world you live — or, ahem, how well you're complying with local laws — house parties aren't really a thing right now.



But hey, a Bluetooth speaker is still a good pickup for the bedroom, home office or a common area so you and your housemates can enjoy tunes whenever, wherever. And right now, you can score big savings on the tiny Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker, now just $33 at Amazon.



It regularly hovers around $60, so today's deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this dinky little speaker.

The colourful Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end heft. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (Hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)

Nary bigger than a coffee mug, the Sony SRS-XB12 packs a lot of bass in a little package thanks to Sony's Extra Bass feature. Plus, you pair a couple of them together for room-filling stereo sound.



If you want to take the Sony SRS-XB12 to the beach or a campsite, it can handle the elements thanks to its waterproof, sand-proof, and mud-proof build. It also has a battery life of up to 16 hours so there's no need to frantically search for charging stations.

This sale price is valid on the black, gray, blue, and red colourways. (The pink speaker is still holding steady at $58.) We haven't reviewed this speaker ourselves, but it's worth noting that we were recently impressed by its bigger, pricier sibling, the Sony SRS-XB33. If the SRS-XB12 represents just as good value for money (and we wouldn't bet against that), it should serve you well.

There's a possibility that it'll match the all-time low set on Prime Day ($30) the closer we get to Black Friday, but then again, a $25 saving still ain't too shabby if a mini Bluetooth speaker is something you need right now.

Got a bigger budget or want a bigger sound? Check out our best Black Friday speaker deals round-up.



