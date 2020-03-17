Black Friday 2020 US: the date, deals and what to expect

Black Friday is now the world's biggest shopping event. The retail day began as a sales extravaganza in the USA following Thanksgiving, but has now spread around the globe, bringing thousands of deals to high street and online retailers. And as more and more people shop online, Black Friday 2020 will surely only be bigger than ever.

Consumer electronics of course feature prominently in the Black Friday sales, so you can always expect big savings on 4K OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, record players and more.

The big shopping giants such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart dominate the Black Friday deals, expect smaller shops to be just as competitive on price - and perhaps with closer attention to customer service. That's why we will be covering audio experts such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo just as closely when the Black Friday 2020 deals begin to arrive.

When is Black Friday 2020?

The Black Friday 2020 date is Friday 27th November.

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 27th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

Of course, you can rest assured that Black Friday won't be simply one day of deals – those days are long gone. Instead, expect at least a week of build-up, maybe longer, from many retailers. And of course, the Black Friday sales continue through to Cyber Monday, which is always the Monday after Black Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The likes of Best Buy and Walmart will always go big on games console bundles ahead of the holiday season, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword, some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the specialist audio and home theater retailers will deliver some hi-fi and home theater bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under $100, a discounted 55 inch 4K OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

Big-selling products over Black Friday 2019 included the Apple AirPods, Sonos One, Sony WH-1000XM3, Amazon Echo and Fire products, Bose wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones, UE speakers, Naim Mu-so products, Denon AV receivers, OLED TVs and plenty more.

Take a look at last year's best Black Friday US deals below – you can even see how the prices compare a few months later...

