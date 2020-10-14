Big savings on Epson projectors for Amazon Prime Day

Epson is having a party on Amazon Prime Day and there's no bouncer on the door. Take the Epson EH-TW5650 HD projector (Epson Home Cinema 2150 in the States), for example. This fine looking machine was £900 ($899) at launch. It's now down to £676 ($699) as part of the Epson Prime Day sales.

This projector is one of Epson's very top 1080p models. It promises an impressive sounding claimed dynamic contrast of 60,000:1 and can produce an image of up to 300 inches at a brightness of 2500 lumens. That should make viewing possible in even moderately lit rooms, so no need to install the blackout blinds to enjoy this one.

Epson EH-TW5650 HD projector £900 £676 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but this claimed 60,000:1 dynamic contrast 1080p projector looks the business. It can manage 2500 lumens on a display up to 300in. The lens shift feature should make installation flexible too.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 2150 HD projector $899 $699 at Amazon

As above but the US version of this 1080p projector. As we say, not one we've tested but Epson has had consistent success with projectors we have reviewed at this price.View Deal

While the Epson EH-TW5650/Epson Home Cinema 2150 is not one we've had in for review, Epson has had a lot of success with the models we've looked at at this affordable end of the market.

This device comes with a wi-fi module built-in and Miracast abilities to allow screensharing along with whatever hard-wired sources that you'd care to plug in via the two HDMI 1.4 sockets. Of course Prime Day would be a perfect time to simply add on an HD Fire Stick TV lite to make it smart with the likes of Netflix and the other streaming services.

All in all, wherever you are, this looks like a great deal. If you're after something cheaper, try the Epson EH-TW650 or, for 4K, try the excellent Epson EH-TW7100.

