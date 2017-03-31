This week, Samsung revealed its Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones, Yamaha announced a range of 4K capable AV receivers and, following an update, Sony's PS4 Pro console can now play 4K files from USBs and media centres.

For reviews, there's Neat's Iota Alpha floorstander, Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom wireless speaker and Pro-Ject's Primary turntable.

News

Yamaha announces new AV receivers, plus Tidal and Deezer come to MusicCast

Yamaha has announced a new range of AV receivers, all of which feature support for 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision.

The range includes the RX-V383, RX-V483 (both 5.1 channel), RX-V583 and RX-V683 (both 7.2 channel). They are all compatible with MusicCast and Bluetooth, while the two 7.2 receivers support Dolby Atmos.

The RX-V383 and RX-V483 go on sale in May, with the RX-V583 and RX-V683 following in June.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are official

Samsung has revealed its Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagship phones as the company looks to put the Galaxy Note 7 debacle behind it.

The S8+ replaces the Edge models of recent years and both phones come in bigger screen sizes. The S8 is now 5.8in and the S8+ 6.2in.

Contrary to rumours before the launch event, both smartphones include a headphone jack.

The PS4 Pro can now play 4K video files

Sony has updated its PS4 Pro console to allow it to play 4K files from a USB stick or media server.

Previously, 4K was only available through compatible apps after the console launched without a 4K Blu-ray drive.

The latest update also brings 4K video support to PlayStation VR, though the files will be downsampled to PS VR's 1080p resolution.

Reviews

"They’re not about analysing the recording, more about having fun. That’s just fine with us"

Neat Iota Alpha

The first thing strikes us about the Alphas is how odd looking they are. The second thing is how great they sound.

The angled baffle allows sound to be directed upwards, making for an expansive and spacious presentation.

If you're looking for a great speaker that won't take up much space, there are few better than these.

Read the full Neat Iota Alpha review

"Being portable and rugged, along with decent sound quality, ensures this speaker will be heard no matter where you are"

UE Wonderboom

UE has made great strides with its portable wireless speakers and it's knocked another one out of the park with the Wonderboom.

Small, durable and weatherproof, the Wonderboom offers a satisfying sound and is useful for travelling.

Bass can be a little overstated, but nonetheless this a great little wireless wonder.

Read the full UE Wonderboom review

"If you’re looking for a way ‘in’ to the record revival, the Primary is an excellent introduction"

Pro-Ject Primary

For anyone looking to jump on the vinyl revival train, Pro-Ject's Primary offers a solid and easy route.

It's easy to set up and produces a sound that toes the line between being fun and sensible.

For under £200, it's an excellent introduction to the world of vinyl.

Read the full Pro-Ject Primary review

