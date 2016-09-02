This week there was plenty of news coming out of the IFA show in Berlin, including a release date for the Technics SL-1200G turntable and Panasonic's reveal of a more affordable 4K Blu-ray player.

Elsewhere, Sonos partnered with Amazon to use the latter's voice control technology and Tannoy is turning 90 in style with its Gold GF Reference loudspeaker.

On the reviews front, we had Astell & Kern's AK70 hi-res music player, JBL's Charge 3 wireless speaker and the Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar.

There's also a new What Hi-Fi? out this week, and this one is more special than most as we celebrate our 40th anniversary. You can still read our verdicts on all the latest home cinema and hi-fi kit around (including Sky Q), but this issue also includes some special features, including our Top 40 products of all time - and some of the flops too.

MORE: IFA 2016 highlights

MORE: 40th anniversary giveaway: £20k of top prizes up for grabs!

MORE: What Hi-Fi? 40th anniversary issue on sale now!

News

Technics SL-1200G turntable to go on sale this month

After what seems an age, Technics confirmed at IFA that its SL-1200G turntable will go on sale in September. It will cost £2800 with more than 1200 units of the turntable available.

It follows the successful release of its limited edition SL-1200GAE turntable which has completely sold out.

MORE: Technics SL-1200G turntable to go on sale this month

Panasonic unveils DMP-UB700 affordable Ultra HD Blu-ray player

With the Xbox One S out, the price of a 4K Blu-ray player is going down, and Panasonic is set to join that battle with the DMP-UB700.

It shares many (but not all) of the features in the UB900, is an Ultra HD Premium certified product and goes on sale at the end of October, priced £400.

MORE: Panasonic unveils DMP-UB700 affordable Ultra HD Blu-ray player

Tannoy celebrates 90 years with limited edition Gold Reference speaker

Tannoy's future may still be up in the air, but that's not stopping its 90th anniversary celebrations with the GRF 90 loudspeaker on the way. Named after the company's founder (Guy R Fountain), it features a 12in Dual Concentric Driver and is housed in a bespoke birch plywood cabinet. Only 90 pairs will be made.

MORE: Tannoy celebrates 90 years with limited edition Gold Reference speaker

Sonos speakers add Spotify Connect and Amazon voice control

Sonos has revealed that it will be partnering with Amazon to use its Alexa voice assistant. Sonos users will be able to control their speakers via any Amazon-voice controlled device.

Also announced was an update to Spotify Connect, which will now allow users to control Sonos speakers from the app.

MORE: Sonos speakers add Spotify Connect and Amazon voice control

More news

Leema Acoustics celebrates 10 years of the Tucana amp with Anniversary edition

Yamaha revisits classic design with €15,000 NS-5000 speakers

Toshiba partners with Vestel for a new European presence

Philips unveils its first OLED TV, a 55in 4K screen with Ambilight

Sony launches MDR-1000X Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones

Sony introduces Xperia XZ and X Compact smartphones with triple image sensing technology

Libratone launches its first headphone range, including Lightning in-ears

AKG introduces N40 in-ear headphones with customised sound filters

Bang & Olufsen unveils BeoSound 1 and 2 wireless speakers, plus new 4K Ultra HD TV

Apple confirms iPhone launch for 7th September

Sharp shows curved, frameless and 8K screens at IFA 2016

Sharp returns with more than 50 HD and 4K TVs

Onkyo unveils LS5200 2.1 home cinema system alongside network stereo and AV receivers

B&W cuts the cord with P7 Wireless headphones - and slashes prices

Panasonic reveals new OLED TV for 2017

The £3699 oBravo EAMT-1s - the world’s most expensive in-ear headphones?

Chord Electronics officially launches SPM 1050 MKII power amplifier

BBC iPlayer users will require a TV licence from 1st September

Sony teases prototype 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player

JBL launches Playlist wireless speaker with built-in Google Cast

Sony's new NW-WM1Z is a €3300 gold-plated Walkman

Apple begins choosing partners for OLED iPhone

Panasonic and Sony enter partnership with NHK to develop 8K TVs for 2020

Klipsch launches Stream multi-room audio system at IFA 2016

Pure introduces Evoke H series of digital radios

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones recalled due to melting batteries

Reviews

"The sonic improvements made by the AK70 over the Jr are more evolutionary than revolutionary"

Astell & Kern AK70

Astell & Kern's AK Jr made a great impression a few years ago and its successor, the AK70, is even better.

Sonically it's more of an evolutionary leap than a revolutionary one over the Jr, but it still retains the Jr's "energetic, open and dynamic" nature. Improvements to the interface are aided by several additional features that make it great to use. The AK70 is another terrific 'budget' effort from Astell and Kern.

Read the full Astell & Kern AK70 review

"Its excellent performance and unique capabilities more than justifies the price"

Yamaha YSP-2700

It's not often we get a soundbar that produces a convincing impression of a surround-sound package, but this Yamaha comes close.

With its wide spacious sound, it impresses at how well it can steer and direct effects. It's not quite as good as a dedicated surround package, but its involving performance makes for an excellent substitute.

Read the full Yamaha YSP-2700 review

"If you need the isolation properties of a closed-back design, there are few better alternatives"

Audio-Technica ATH-W1000Z

If you couldn't tell, these are large headphones. They're also a brilliant listening experience.

Clear, articulate and insightful, the ATH-W1000Zs offer a wonderfully convincing and unforced sound, though they lack a little rhythmic drive. Throw a busy track at them and they retain their composure with ease.

Read the full Audio-Technica ATH-W1000Z review

More reviews

Panasonic DMP-UB700 hands on

LG 32LH604V

Audio Physic Avanti

Sony MDR-1000X hands on

Grado iGe