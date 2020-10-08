Best Buy Black Friday deals to start... on Amazon Prime Day

Best Buy has announced that it will be kicking off its Black Friday deals not on the Friday following Thanksgiving, but next Tuesday, 13th October. There will be two days of deals, which just so happens to coincide with Amazon's shopping extravaganza, Prime Day.

Prime Day 2020 is happening far later in the year than normal, and so much closer to the other big shopping holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And clearly Best Buy wanted in on the act, and didn't fancy coming up with another name.

The first of the Best Buy Black Friday deals have been teased, with the retailer promising a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for $530. We're not sure which one, though it could be this $600 70-inch Samsung TV. Also in next week's sale, and set to feature on the Best Buy Black Friday Ad, will be laptops starting at $120 and JBL Free True Wireless headphones down to $70 (a saving of $80).

Best Buy also says that if something you buy now drops to a lower price during Black Friday, they will refund you the difference. Look for the "Black Friday Price Guaranteed" logo to make sure the product is included in the offer.