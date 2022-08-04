14 best back-to-school deals – TVs from $150, 60% off Klipsch speakers, $35 wireless headphones, and more

Back to school time means many things – seeing old friends, readjusting to the routine after the summer recess, and of course, getting equipped for the academic year ahead. We can't help with the first two, but we can find you the best deals on all kinds of back-to-school tech. We review hundreds of tech products every year, so we know a good deal on a good product when we see one. This list below isn't just all about big discounts, but big discounts on products worth buying.

Think tablets, headphones, speakers and TVs, many of which are five-star models and all of which are heavily discounted from their original price. Paying full price? Go to the bottom of the class!

Best back-to-school headphones deals

Wireless headphones and earbuds let you listen without restrictions – lecture notes, podcasts, distraction-free essay writing and yes, music, are all yours for the taking.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones: $60 $34.48 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

No luxury flourishes here, just superb value. Enjoy an open, detailed presentation alongside in-app EQ options coupled with a great budget build. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are a great option for on-ear wireless headphones on the cheap, which is why they received the full five stars in our review.

(opens in new tab) AKG Y500 Wireless headphones $150 $44 at Amazon (save $106) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)For slightly more money, you can get these awesome wireless AKG on-ears, which juggle "good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure", as we said in our five-star review.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds $180 $128 at Amazon (save $52) (opens in new tab)

Want in-ear earbuds instead? Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. Our favourites below $200.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ $140 $59.95 at Amazon (save $80) (opens in new tab)

These five-star true wireless headphones only launched a year ago but they're now available with an unbelievable discount. They sound clear and exciting and boast excellent battery life. If you don't need noise cancelling and want to save a few bucks on the Panasonics above, these are an absolute steal.

Best back-to-school speaker deals

Face it – you're going to party. Do it in style with one of these musical speakers.

(opens in new tab) Tribit Stormbox Micro Bluetooth speaker $60 $40 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

A five-star budget Bluetooth speaker with IP67 water and dust-proofing, stereo-pairing, a stretchy strap for slinging around your bike's handlebars and musical sound. It's a bonafide bargain.

(opens in new tab) Klipsch The Fives computer speakers $969 $465 at Walmart (save $504) (opens in new tab)

If it’s a do-all pair of speakers you crave, it’s well worth giving these versatile speakers a home – especially at this knockdown price. They have HDMI ARC connection for TVs, analogue RCA, 3.5mm aux, digital optical and USB inputs, plus Bluetooth 5.0. They sound decent too – entertaingly punchy and detailed. Also available at Amazon for $529 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Audio Pro Addon C5 wireless speaker $250 $150 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

The perfect dorm-room speaker, this cutesy Audio Pro supports wi-fi, Airplay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth playback and belts out a very good sound indeed.

Best back-to-school tablet deals

Whether you need an easily transportable screen to take lecture notes with or watch movies on, iPads and other tablets can make for great student accessories... if you buy the right one.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (Certified Refurbished) $135 $90 at Amazon (save $45) (opens in new tab)

There really is no other way to go if you’re looking for a low-cost, big tablet. Amazon has this end of the market well and truly cornered. If you're looking for something cheaper than an iPad to take notes with and watch movies on, this refurbished ("...refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device") is a great way to save money.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $329 $300 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

This is as low a price as you'll see on the 2021 iPad, so grab this deal while stock lasts! We rated this model five stars, praising its 10.2-inch display, excellent picture quality, refined sound and sophisticated front camera.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) tablet $279 209 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

It's barely six months since the A8 hit US stores, but it's already heavily discounted. If you want a budget 10.5-inch tablet that offers great streaming features and good battery life, this A8 deal could be just the ticket.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Go 2 64GB $399 $277 at Amazon (save $122) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five-hour battery life. The latest model Go 2 is far superior thanks to its 11-hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and HD webcam for video calls. An awesome buy at this money, sure to do any student proud.

Best back-to-school TV deals

A TV is a must for any college student. Here are the best deals on small, dorm-friendly TVs right now.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32-inch HD Smart LED TV $229 $149 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

This cheap 2021 LED TV combines HD picture quality with smart functionality through the Android TV platform to offer all sorts of apps and access to video streaming platforms. Its 32in size won't dominate the room, and its 4.5/5 customer rating puts it in good stead too.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43A6G 43-inch 4K TV $310 $257 at Amazon (save $53) (opens in new tab)

We've reviewed the UK variant of this 4K TV, and we're wowed by the number of features and the level of picture and sound quality on offer for such a low price.